Jury selection begins in Raleigh homeowner's murder trial

Chad Cameron Copley, 39

Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas

Jury selection got underway Monday for the trial of Chad Copley, a homeowner who fired a shot that killed a 20-year-old.Copley was indicted in 2016 by a Wake County Grand Jury on murder charges after police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Kouren Thomas on August 7, 2016. Authorities said Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house on Singleleaf Lane in Raleigh and hit Thomas, who later died at a hospital.Copley called 911 that fateful morning to report "hoodlums" on his street and says he fired a warning shot. In the 911 call, he told the dispatcher, "We have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting profanities. I yelled at them, 'please leave the premises.' They were showing a firearm, so I fired a warning shot and we got somebody that got hit."On Monday, before jury selection began, Copley sat stone-faced as the judge discussed pretrial issues with the attorneys.The judge said people in the jury pool would hear questions about race and sex during the selection process.Then he had the clerk call for a jury.