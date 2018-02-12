Jury selection begins in Raleigh homeowner's murder trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Jury selection begins for Chad Copley trial

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Jury selection got underway Monday for the trial of Chad Copley, a homeowner who fired a shot that killed a 20-year-old.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Copley was indicted in 2016 by a Wake County Grand Jury on murder charges after police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Kouren Thomas on August 7, 2016. Authorities said Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house on Singleleaf Lane in Raleigh and hit Thomas, who later died at a hospital.

Chad Cameron Copley, 39



Copley called 911 that fateful morning to report "hoodlums" on his street and says he fired a warning shot. In the 911 call, he told the dispatcher, "We have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting profanities. I yelled at them, 'please leave the premises.' They were showing a firearm, so I fired a warning shot and we got somebody that got hit."

On Monday, before jury selection began, Copley sat stone-faced as the judge discussed pretrial issues with the attorneys.

Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas



The judge said people in the jury pool would hear questions about race and sex during the selection process.

Then he had the clerk call for a jury.

READ MORE: Man accused of murder says he was protecting his home
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingindictmentmurdertrialraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh man accused of killing partygoer granted bond
Police: Suspect arrested after killing man with shotgun
Man accused of murder says he was protecting his home
Raleigh man indicted on murder charges in shooting
Top Stories
Make sure you get what you pay for when ordering flowers
Wake County mother from prison: "I did not conspire with my son to kill his father"
Cary police: Mom 'allowed' boyfriend to beat her 4-year-old
Man landed helicopter at SAS to impress woman, Feds say
David Ellis named first African-American to serve as Wake County manager
Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after opening envelope with white powder
Obamas official portraits unveiled
UPDATE: Missing Fort Bragg family found in Tennessee
Show More
Police: Raleigh man hit 2 motorcyclists during road rage incident
Three accused of beating elderly neighbor with baseball bat
Officials: Officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Uber driver: Woman became mad over music, hit me across head
North Carolina county consider beach-parking fee for visitors
More News
Top Video
Man landed helicopter at SAS to impress woman, Feds say
Cary police: Mom 'allowed' boyfriend to beat her 4-year-old
Man in wheelchair injured in Durham hit and run
#BlackPantherChallenge makes its way to Raleigh
More Video