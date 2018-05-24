SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Justin Timberlake dedicates Houston concert to Santa Fe victims and survivors

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to the survivors and victims of the Santa Fe shooting Wednesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Justin Timberlake is Santa Fe Strong.

The singer dedicated his concert Wednesday night at Toyota Center to the victims and survivors of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Wearing a green and gold shirt that said "Santa Fe Strong" while on stage, Timberlake paid tribute to the community during a performance of the ballad "Until the End of Time."

Fan videos on social media show the emotional moment where the crowd held up their cell phones during the song, lighting up the arena.

The shirt appeared to be created by Santa Fe print shop Patriot Tees, who thanked Timberlake on Facebook for rocking the design.



Wednesday night's show was the first of two at Toyota Center for Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour. His second show is Friday.

But the Grammy award winner isn't the only one honoring Santa Fe this week.

The Houston Rockets have invited Santa Fe High School seniors, first responders and Santa Fe ISD to attend Game 5
