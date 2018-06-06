NEW YORK --Andy Spade broke his silence about the death of his wife, fashion designer Kate Spade, saying he is devastated by her apparent suicide and "can't even begin to fathom life without her."
In a statement to the New York Times, Andy Spade described his wife as the "kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years." He said Kate Spade suffered from depression and anxiety for several years before her death, adding that she was "actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease."
"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling," Andy Spade said, apparently in response to comments made by Kate Spade's sister that the designer's suspected suicide was "not unexpected."
Andy Spade said he and Kate Spade had been living separately for nearly a year, though they still ate meals and traveled as a family. He dispelled rumors that his wife was abusing drugs and alcohol or reeling from business problems.
"Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break," he said, adding that he was "appalled" that the contents of an alleged suicide note were shared with the media.
"My main concern is [my daughter] Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much," he said.
