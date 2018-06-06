Andy Spade breaks silence on wife Kate Spade's death: 'We are deeply heartbroken'

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at the life of Kate Spade (Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

NEW YORK --
Andy Spade broke his silence about the death of his wife, fashion designer Kate Spade, saying he is devastated by her apparent suicide and "can't even begin to fathom life without her."

In a statement to the New York Times, Andy Spade described his wife as the "kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years." He said Kate Spade suffered from depression and anxiety for several years before her death, adding that she was "actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease."

"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling," Andy Spade said, apparently in response to comments made by Kate Spade's sister that the designer's suspected suicide was "not unexpected."

Designers Andy Spade and Kate Spade attend AOL Build Series to discuss their latest project Frances Valentine at Build Studio on April 28, 2017, in New York City.



Andy Spade said he and Kate Spade had been living separately for nearly a year, though they still ate meals and traveled as a family. He dispelled rumors that his wife was abusing drugs and alcohol or reeling from business problems.

"Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break," he said, adding that he was "appalled" that the contents of an alleged suicide note were shared with the media.

"My main concern is [my daughter] Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much," he said.

Click here to read the full text of Andy Spade's statement to the newspaper.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
celebrity deathsfashionu.s. & world
Related
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
Top Stories
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with 184 counts of sexual exploitation
31 active pipe bombs found in Person County
Officials respond to possible drowning in Fuquay-Varina
Grandmother on mission to see wheelchair-bound granddaughter walk at graduation
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
Man caught trying to break into Fayetteville Police Department
More than 100 arrested in Johnston County drug dealing operation
Show More
Gov. Cooper vetoes budget, says it 'doesn't cut it'
What you need to know about WCPSS graduation ceremonies
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
WARNING: What to know before letting kids play with garden hose
More News