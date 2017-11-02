Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers

The recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers: (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Kidde recalled 37.8 million fire extinguishers that may not work because of a faulty handle, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

One person has died because of this risk, officials said.

Kidde said the extinguishers, which have plastic handles, can get clogged and may not work in an emergency.

There's also concern over the nozzle detaching with so much force that it could injure someone.

For more information about this recall, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
recallkiddefire safetyu.s. & world
Load Comments
Top Stories
Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse in Garner
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
Tokyo company gives extra holidays to nonsmoking employees
Tractor trailer flips, spills acid on I-95 near Lumberton
PNC Arena hosting job fair today
Police: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin
Show More
Middle school student charged with hate crime
Two men sought after Durham pharmacy robbery
2 Americans killed in NYC truck attack identified
After truck attack, Triangle counter-terror expert weighs in
Astros defeat Dodgers to win first World Series
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos