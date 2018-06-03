Kim Jong Un's extra-large letter to Trump sparks reaction

Kim Jong Un's letter to President Donald Trump was a big deal -- it was also huge.North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol met with President Trump at the White House on Friday, and photos show him handing the U.S. leader an unusually large envelope containing a letter from Kim Jong Un.The internet took notice.After Trump's meeting with Kim Yong Chol, he told reporters that once he reads the missive "I may be in for a big surprise, folks!"Judging by the envelope, "big" is the appropriate word.