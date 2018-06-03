Kim Jong Un's extra-large letter to Trump sparks reaction

JESSE CONVERTINO
Kim Jong Un's letter to President Donald Trump was a big deal -- it was also huge.

North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol met with President Trump at the White House on Friday, and photos show him handing the U.S. leader an unusually large envelope containing a letter from Kim Jong Un.

The internet took notice.

After Trump's meeting with Kim Yong Chol, he told reporters that once he reads the missive "I may be in for a big surprise, folks!"

Judging by the envelope, "big" is the appropriate word.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police: Shots fired on Octavia Street in Raleigh
Raleigh man at center of arrest video cited for alleged assault on officer this morning
Ironman 70.3 Raleigh: What you need to know
Raleigh firefighters investigating duplex fire that displaced 6 people
Officer fired after patrol car hits fleeing suspect
Farmer harvests green produce through 2 feet of murky floodwater
Selma man charged for shooting at neighbor riding ATV
Google apologizes to NC lawmaker pictured with 'bigot' label
Show More
Person suspected of dumping drug evidence in Holly Springs creek
Army Sgt. returns to surprise son at high school graduation
Family demands answer after dog found dead during flight transfer
Man killed after car tears across field during kids' game in Maine
Wild rally: Duke's 11-run 9th beats Campbell 16-8 in NCAAs
More News