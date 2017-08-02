Raleigh police officers are investigating a reported break-in at a home near Crabtree Valley Mall.Officers responding to the call were seen in the area of North Hills Drive and Old Village Road around 11:15 a.m.An ABC11 crew at the scene spotted what appeared to be a black ax and a knife in the front yard of the home.A family was inside the home at the time.It is unclear if any suspects are in custody. Authorities have not released any details about the incident.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.