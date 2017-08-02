Knife, ax found in yard after reported Raleigh home break-in

EMBED </>More Videos

Knife, ax found in yard after reported Raleigh break-in (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police officers are investigating a reported break-in at a home near Crabtree Valley Mall.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers responding to the call were seen in the area of North Hills Drive and Old Village Road around 11:15 a.m.

An ABC11 crew at the scene spotted what appeared to be a black ax and a knife in the front yard of the home.

A family was inside the home at the time.

It is unclear if any suspects are in custody. Authorities have not released any details about the incident.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
break-inRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Teen shot in buttocks, evidence comes out while in jail
Pentagon: Two U.S. servicemembers killed in Afghanistan
Phone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burn risk
Trump pushes to limit legal immigration to high-skilled workers 'who speak English'
Power outage in Outer Banks can be seen from space
Eric Campbell murder trial on hold after juror injured
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Show More
Dirt bikers to cops: 'We're going to do what we want to do'
Couple claims kids taken away because of low IQ score
Outer Banks could have power in 3-5 days, here's latest
Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shot to death
Suspect dead and 2 deputies shot in California after dispute over marijuana
More News
Top Video
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shot to death
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
More Video