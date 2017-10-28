Knightdale woman critical after shooting in Raleigh

Woman shot overnight in Raleigh's party district off W. North Street downtown. Victim recovering at @WakeMed @RaleighGov #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qiX4KNyZs8 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 28, 2017

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.It happened in the 500 block of W. North Street at about 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.When authorities arrived they found the 37-year-old woman from Knightdale with a gunshot wound, she was taken to WakeMed for treatment.While searching the scene, authorities found a weapon on Calvin Road.Authorities believe that the gun is related to the shooting.The woman is in critical but stable condition, according to officials.No further information has been provided at this time, check back for updates.