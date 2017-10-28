Knightdale woman critical after shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh police are currently investigating a shooting that sent a Knightdale woman to the hospital.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

It happened in the 500 block of W. North Street at about 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

When authorities arrived they found the 37-year-old woman from Knightdale with a gunshot wound, she was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

While searching the scene, authorities found a weapon on Calvin Road.

Authorities believe that the gun is related to the shooting.

The woman is in critical but stable condition, according to officials.

No further information has been provided at this time, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh newsraleigh policecrimeshootinghospitalRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Authorities investigate multi-vehicle crash in Wake Co.
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
Heroes in the Park honors Durham mayor's legacy
What is middle class?
Facebook vows more transparency over political ads
Domestic abuse shelters for men help spotlight male victims
Two more charged in 2016 Raleigh murder
Show More
In a hurry? NC offers online way to pay speeding tickets
JFK files release does little to quell conspiracy theories
Apex student, 10, hit by car after school
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
Woman dies at Duke Hospital after 2-car crash in Burlington
More News
Photos
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos