LabCorp truck, carrying patient samples, stolen in armed robbery

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --A Triangle woman has been waiting on her pap smear results, and she was shocked by what she learned from her doctor's office.
The woman, who does not want to be identified, told ABC11 that the sample was stolen in an armed robbery and theft.
She's concerned and stressed about where her original sample is right now.
Police said a LabCorp truck, carrying samples, was robbed Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. near the Five Guys restaurant in Durham off 15-501.
A store employee said a man rushed inside explaining that his cell phone was stolen and he needed to call 911.
LabCorp telling me it is now contacting physicians & patients... also preparing to pay for identity protection services. A truck containing 79 samples, including patient identification, was stolen in an armed robbery. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xnR6gp3OOZ— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) August 3, 2018
Nobody was hurt and the truck was later found - but not the samples inside.
LabCorp is one of the largest clinical lab networks in the world.
Samples such as Pap smears, blood work, and biomedical waste could have been inside the truck.
ABC11 reached out to the company to see how many samples were lost in the incident and what, if anything, is being done to recover the items.
In an email to ABC11, LabCorp said:
"A LabCorp courier reported to police that the courier's vehicle was stolen on the evening of July 31 in Durham. The vehicle was carrying samples from 79 patients that were destined for a LabCorp testing facility, in addition to test order forms that contained identifying information.
The vehicle has been recovered, but the contents of the vehicle were not inside and have not been recovered at this time.
LabCorp is cooperating in the police investigation. We are in the process of notifying physicians and patients whose samples were in the vehicle, to arrange for re-collection of samples and to offer identity protection services to affected patients, both at LabCorp's expense."
ABC11 has reached out to the hospital systems that use LabCorp. Duke Hospital said it does not have any information to share. WakeMed Hospital has not returned calls or emails for comment.
Charges have not been filed in the armed robbery and theft.
Police said the suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s and 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He was wearing a light-colored T-shirt and khaki-colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.