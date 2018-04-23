Large police presence in Northeast Raleigh after shooting near daycare

Police are investigating a shooting on Green Road in Northeast Raleigh.Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Brentwood Child Care Center at 2:40 p.m.After they arrived officers found one victim with a gunshot wound.That person was transported to WakeMed.The daycare was on lockdown as of 3:45 p.m.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.