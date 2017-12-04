Large reward offered for return of stolen Durham pet

Chaddy remains missing and there is a large reward for his return. (Karen Jenkins)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
We told you on November 30 about a couple of dogs that were stolen on Thanksgiving Day and the happy tale of how one of the Yorkshire Terriers, Promise, was reunited with his owner, Karen Jenkins of Durham.

Unfortunately, more than a week later, the second pup, Chaddy, remains missing.

Jenkins is ramping up efforts to find her precious pet, distributing fliers offering a $5,000 reward for his return.

The two terriers were snatched from Jenkins' home while she was out. Thieves got in sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. by breaking through the glass back doors.

If you know anything about 7-year-old Chaddy's whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

ORIGINAL STORY: One of two dogs stolen in Durham on Thanksgiving is back home
