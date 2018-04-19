Lawsuit: NCCU chancellor tried to steer million dollar housing contract, bought $70K SUV with state funds

EMBED </>More Videos

A former Vice Chancellor for NCCU has filed the lawsuit against the school and its chancellor, claiming he was fired for speak out against the misuse of state funds. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A former Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance at North Carolina Central University has filed the lawsuit against the school and its chancellor, claiming he was fired for speak out against the misuse of state funds.

Benjamin Durant said he was wrongfully terminated in January because he questioned the purchase of a $70,000 SUV for Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye's personal use.

Durant claimed Akinleye was unhappy with the Nissan Pathfinder he was issued and wanted a more expensive GMC Yukon Denali - which cost roughly $70,000.

Read the full lawsuit

The chancellor and two members of the UNC Board of Governors are also accused of trying to steer a more than $90 million contract toward a certain vendor.

Following the lawsuit, the university issued the following statement:

"North Carolina Central University (NCCU) has acted in accordance to its policies and procedures. The allegations made will be vigorously challenged and defended in the court of law."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimelawsuitnccuDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wrong-way driver injured in head-on collision with ambulance in Raleigh
Hairdresser sentenced to life for deliberately infecting men with HIV
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Durham Freeway.
Charges filed against Durham man in knife attack on cab driver
Chapel Hill congregations offer sanctuary following ICE arrests
US regulators to require inspections after Southwest engine explosion
EXCLUSIVE: Durham cab driver describes moment passenger attacked him
Report: Downtown Raleigh expansion shows growth, challenges
Show More
Community rallies behind injured Harnett County deputy
Man killed in hit-and-run on Durham Freeway ID'd
Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested
Fayetteville council moves a step closer to removing member
UNC Urgent Care 24/7 allows you to see a doctor from the comfort of your couch
More News