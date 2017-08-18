RIGHT NOW-Four arrested yesterday in connection to #Durham Confederate statue vandalism in court. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TroAFtmROs — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 18, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

TODAY: 4 more accused of #Durham Confederate statue vandalism due in court. I'm told @ncnaacp Pres will address statues Sat in Durham #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/RlG8ntVeFb — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 18, 2017

Four people who surrendered to authorities Thursday in connection to the vandalism of the Confederate statue in Durham appeared in court Friday morning.Supporters of the protesters held another rally outside the courthouse.A total of eight people have been arrested. Many supporters say they feel this is the only way to get rid of the Confederate monuments they see as racist and a symbol of white supremacy.Governor Roy Cooper said this week he feels the Confederate monuments should come down, but that it should be done legally. There are more than 90 Confederate monuments in North Carolina.that rioting and vandalism are not acceptable ways to make political points in North Carolina.President Donald Trump tweeted about his support of Confederate monuments.The lawyer for those arrested Thursday - Elena Everett, Raul Jimenez, Aaron Caldwell and Taylor Cook - told ABC11 after their court appearance Friday that the group has received threats."I know they have been receiving death threats ... information that the Klan is targeting them," lawyer Scott Holmes said.They - along with Takiyah Thompson, Ngoc Loan Tran, Dante Strobino and Peter Gilbert - face charges that include felony rioting and defacing a public monument. They have court dates set for September 12.Meanwhile, NC NAACP President William Barber is expected to hold a news conference in Durham Saturday to talk about the Confederate statues, the Charlottesville tragedy and white supremacy.