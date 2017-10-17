BUZZWORTHY

Police: 'Lean on Me' actor Jermaine Hopkins arrest in Apex for drug possession

Jermaine Hopkins (Credit:Wake County Sheriff's Office)

APEX (WTVD) --
"Lean on Me" actor Jermaine Hopkins was arrested in Apex on Friday for possession of marijuana.

Sources said the 44-year-old speeding which caused officers to pull him over.

Once they did, they found he was carrying the drugs in his trunk.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana.

Sources said he was also hit with a speeding ticket but police have yet to confirm that; however, ABC11 has confirmed that he is out on bond.

Records show Hopkins was arrested in 2011 for buying 200 pounds of marijuana from an undercover cop.

Perhaps he needs another meeting with Morgan Freeman?
