The LCSO is seeking assistance in regards to a burglary that occurred on Carthage Street.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public, hoping to identify the men caught on camera burglarizing a home near Sanford.The crime was captured on home surveillance camera.It happened on Carthage Street.In the video, you can see two men going through a house, one armed with a gun. Surveillance video from outside the house shows the men getting into a getaway car, and the driver taking off.Neighbor Sevryn Schaller was concerned when he realized the video was recorded right across the street from his home.He was also surprised at home brazen the burglars seemed to be."That's definitely pretty risky considering where they're at," he said. "I mean, not to say that every house here is protected the same way as ours is but there's a certain amount of force that you could be met with when you're out here in the country."Anyone with information is asked to contact the CRIME Tip Line at 919-718-4577 or 919-775-5531.