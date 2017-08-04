Lost toddler wearing only a diaper plays with cops as they look for his parents

After a toddler was found wandering alone at night, San Diego Police played with him as they looked for his parents. (KGTV)

A toddler who wandered out of the house while his mom was sleeping managed to get in a little playtime before he was returned home.

The unidentified boy, who is two years old, was found wandering the streets of San Diego early Wednesday morning, reports KGTV. A bystander noticed a little boy wearing only a diaper outside of a liquor store and contacted police.

San Diego Police kept him occupied for the next half hour by playing as they walked down the street, looking for home. The toddler was reunited with his family after his mother woke up, realized he was missing and called 911.

Police said they do not expect to file any charges.
Read more about this story from KGTV.
