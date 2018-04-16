Lumberton police identify man who died after being found shot in road

Police are investigating after a man was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound. (WTVD)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Lumberton police have identified a 17-year-old man who was found lying in the road Saturday from an apparent gunshot wound.

Around 1:52 a.m., officers were flagged down by a resident who said there was a person lying in the middle of Roberts Avenue.

Officers found Keithan Khalil Lynch, of Lumberton, lying in the road near McPhail Road.

He was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be performed to determine the cause of death.
