Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car

PHOENIX, Arizona --An Arizona woman said she was in agony when she got in her car because of a bad smell.
Judi Miller couldn't determine the source of the smell, but when she pulled up the floor mats, she found maggots.
She said she found a nest in the air cabin filter.
"It's like a dirty diaper that's been sitting and festering for months," Miller said. "It was just the most disgusting thing."
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Mechanics went high-tech by using a tiny camera to search inside the dash, where they found a dead mouse.
"This is not a 'Stuart Little Christmas Story' right here," the mechanic said. "It was horrific for all of us."
Mechanics said you should keep your windows up when parked to avoid an infestation.