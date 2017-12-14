Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car

An Arizona woman said she was in agony when she got in her car because of a bad smell.Judi Miller couldn't determine the source of the smell, but when she pulled up the floor mats, she found maggots.She said she found a nest in the air cabin filter."It's like a dirty diaper that's been sitting and festering for months," Miller said. "It was just the most disgusting thing."Mechanics went high-tech by using a tiny camera to search inside the dash, where they found a dead mouse."This is not a 'Stuart Little Christmas Story' right here," the mechanic said. "It was horrific for all of us."Mechanics said you should keep your windows up when parked to avoid an infestation.