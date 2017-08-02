Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a fatal stabbing in Roanoke Rapids Tuesday evening.It happened around 6:15 p.m. at a home on Love Street.When officers arrived, they found a person with stab wounds to his lower extremities.Police said the victim died from his injuries early Wednesday morning. His name has not been released at this time.Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Juan Gilberto Ellis of Roanoke Rapids and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury shortly after the incident. Investigators have obtained a warrant for involuntary manslaughter.