Wake County fire officials confirmed that one man and eight dogs were killed in a house fire on Saturday morning.Multiple fire crews responded to a call at 2708 Optimist Farm Rd. in Apex around 6:25 a.m.According to officials, the 32-year-old victim and his brother were in the house when the fire started on the porch, along with the 8 dogs.The victim's brother was able to get out of the home safely, officials said.The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials do suspect it was accidental.