WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --Wake County fire officials confirmed that one man and eight dogs were killed in a house fire on Saturday morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to a call at 2708 Optimist Farm Rd. in Apex around 6:25 a.m.
According to officials, the 32-year-old victim and his brother were in the house when the fire started on the porch, along with the 8 dogs.
The victim's brother was able to get out of the home safely, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials do suspect it was accidental.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.