Man accused of buying beer for 3 teens killed in Raleigh crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of supplying alcohol to teens involved in deadly crash

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A 26-year-old man accused of buying beer for teens killed in a weekend wreck faced a judge Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the new ABC11 News App

Authorities arrested Vicente Montero on Tuesday night.

According to arrest warrants, Montero is accused of buying beer for Erick Avila, Carlos Gomez and Juan Gomez.

Troopers said Avila, 18, and the Gomez brothers, 19 and 17, respectively, died in the crash.

The teens rode in a car that crossed the center line at the intersection of Buffaloe and Forestville roads early Sunday morning and collided with an SUV.

Two people in the SUV went to WakeMed for treatment.

While Montero is in the Wake County jail, federal authorities are checking his immigration status.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashinvestigationtraffic fatalitieswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Two brothers among 3 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash
Top Stories
Clayton woman charged with murder in son's Christmas Day death
Firefighters battle house fire in Apex
Fayetteville boy escapes serious injury when Corvette crashes into shop
Frozen meatballs sold in NC recalled over listeria risk
Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
2nd Durham student who helped desegregate UNC Chapel Hill dies at 80
Pittsboro dad of 3 wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Reports suggest man used chloroform to kill Mariah Woods
Show More
Judge sentencing former US gymnastics doctor has comforted his victims
Jury: Donovan Richardson serves life in prison, no death penalty
UNC system unveils 'mighty and important' logo change
Lumberton police searching for 4 bank robbery suspects
NC man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer, tow truck
More News
Top Video
Durham native and Hillside High grad nominated for an Oscar
Fayetteville boy escapes serious injury when Corvette crashes into shop
Clayton woman charged with murder in son's Christmas Day death
Firefighters battle house fire in Apex
More Video