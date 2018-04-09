Man accused of drunkenly driving wrong-way, injuring woman

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is behind bars after police said he drunkenly drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway and hit another car, injuring a woman, Sunday. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars after police said he drunkenly drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway and hit another car, injuring a woman, Sunday.

Court documents said 28-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Velez was arrested on Knightdale Road and Old Milburnie Road.

He faces charges of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving the wrong way on a two-lane street.



The victim, Lakeatia Daniels-Owens, suffered life-threatening injuries; her current condition is unknown.

Officials said there's an ICE detainer on Alvarado-Velez since he is in the country illegally.

He is due in court Monday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIwoman injuredwake county newscrimeWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
Watch: Man wearing American flag climbs crane over in California
Over 40 injured in serious bus crash on Long Island
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' in Raleigh
Facebook will tell you on Monday if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
Search underway for Fayetteville man at Singletary Lake State Park
Police: Wendell man shot while trying to rob convenience store
$4.7 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
22-year-old charged with armed robbery after fatal shooting in Raleigh
Tommy Hilfiger releases disability-friendly spring line
More News