Man accused of filing false report of missing girl in stolen car

EMBED </>More Videos

Charges have been filed against a man accused of lying to Chicago police about a missing 8-year-old girl (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO --
Charges have been filed against a man accused of lying to Chicago police about a missing 8-year-old girl in a stolen car, police said.

On Sunday, Cleadus Taylor told police that he left his keys in the ignition of his car when it was stolen with an 8-year-old girl in the back seat.

The search lasted nearly four hours and police were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when detectives were notified that the girl had been found unharmed.

Monday morning, police said that the girl was never in the stolen car in the first place and was never in any danger. Police said Taylor deliberately fabricated the circumstances of the incident. The car was later recovered by authorities.

Taylor has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct for making a false report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlstolen carfalse reportIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Father facing child abuse charges involving 8-week-old
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
NC duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man
SC man upset by similar name with Texas suspect
Charges filed against man accused of setting fire on UNC campus
NC State police investigating referee incident at game
18-month-old among Texas church shooting victims
Simple steps to take right now to fix your credit score
Show More
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
More about the Texas church shooting victims
New changes to curbside collection in Cary
Fuquay-Varina police search for break-in suspects
New tropical depression forms in the central Atlantic
More News
Top Video
UNC protesters: Campus police ran sting operation on us
Man linked to ISIS worked at Fayetteville convenience store
More Video