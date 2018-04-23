RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman found at Knights Inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of killing a woman at Knights Inn Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a check-in with EMS at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Nadia Natasha Brichikov, 48, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later arrested 35-year-old Mark Brichikov and charged him with murder. Police said Nadia and Mark were married.

Mark was booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
RALEIGH NEWS
