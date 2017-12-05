A Knightdale man is accused of trying to kiss and lick a woman's shoes at a Walmart.Monday afternoon, Knightdale police arrested 25-year-old Nahshon Luther Holmes and charged him with misdemeanor sexual battery.The arrest warrant shows Holmes attempted to "satisfy his sexual arousal by laying underneath the victim and in between her legs in an attempt to lick her shoes against her will.""I feel just something kind of strange like someone around me, so I turned around but I don't see anyone but then I see a shadow on the floor," the victim told ABC11. "So when I look down, I see a body and I see this man looking up and I was just shocked."While officers said Holmes admitted to the crime, he's now saying otherwise."I told her that I was bending down to look at the display case," Holmes told ABC11. "At first, I said sorry. I told her sorry because I didn't want to further escalate the situation.""I said, 'Sorry? Sorry for being in between my legs? I said, 'You're sick. You're sick.' And I just started like screaming," the victim said replaying the incident, adding that she followed Holmes to the parking lot and he kept circling her, giving police enough time to show up."I didn't even touch her," Holmes said. "I didn't even come in contact with her ... I just said lick. I never said kiss. Never said kiss."Police are looking into surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident to see if they can help shed some light on the incident.