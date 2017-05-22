Man accused of peeping up skirts at Raleigh festival

By
RAL:EIGH (WTVD) --
UPDATE: The charge has been expunged from his record.

______

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with taking secret pictures up women's skirts at the Got to Be NC Festival at the N.C. State Fairgrounds property this weekend.

Investigators say there were eight victims total, but they've only identified two so far.

A man at the event said he saw 26-year-old Matthew Keller take pictures of two women and he and a friend grabbed Keller and held him until deputies arrived.

The women are 24 and 27-years-old.

Keller is charged with eight counts of secret peeping.

However, this isn't the only arrest that Raleigh police have made in connection to upskirting.

READ MORE: MAN CHARGED WITH PEEPING AT RALEIGH SEARS STORE

He made his first appearance in a Raleigh courtroom Monday and is free on a $50,000 bond.

Report a Typo
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
peeping tomsex offenseRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News