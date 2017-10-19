Man allegedly used social media app Musical.ly to get sexually explicit images from girls

Richard Barnett, 39, is accused of using the social network musical.ly to chat with at least four underage girls. (WLS)

AURORA, Illinois --
A 39-year-old Illinois allegedly used Musical.ly, a social media network, to get young girls to send pornographic images of themselves.

At least one local cybersecurity expert said he's investigated other cases in the last year of parents concerned about who their children are communicating with on the same app.

Richard Barnett, who is accused of producing and transporting child pornography, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Chicago for a detention hearing.

Barnett allegedly posed as a 13-year-old. Sexually explicit messages were allegedly sent through Musical.ly. Barnett allegedly threatened the girls who refused to produce pornographic images of themselves.

A judge ordered Barnett to remain in custody for now.

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Chapman told the judge: "What could be more terrifying to a young girl to hear that he knows where she lives and is going to find her kidnap her and kill her."

Musical.ly is a social media network for creating and sharing short videos. According to the site, millions of people around the world use it. Recently is has become very popular with young people.

The network policy states all users should be above 13 years old and has a special page for parents that warns: "We encourage you to oversee your teen's internet use, including any apps they may download."

Cybersecurity expert Rich Wistocki, of BeSure Consulting, is familiar with Musical.ly, investigating local cases for parents who are worried about who their children are communicating with.

He said, in most cases, the contacts -- posing as kids -- turned out to be adults.

Wistocki says parents need to have access to their children's screen names and logins and regularly ask who they are meeting. A child's hesitation may tell the parent what they need to know.

