Man arrested in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting

Authorities in Cumberland County have taken a man into custody in connection with a fatal shooting this week.

The shooting happened late Wednesday evening in the 2400 block of Balaam Drive, off Waldo's Beach Road.

When Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found 49-year-old Terry Leake in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives arrested Kevin McLean about 48 hours later.

