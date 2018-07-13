Man arrested in gunfire incident at Durham apartments

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged in gunfire at Durham apartments

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham man wanted on numerous charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill was arrested Friday morning at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Morrisville by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force.

Jerome Bernard Carter, 30, was wanted in connection with a July 6 incident on Wabash Street.

Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call that night shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wabash Street

Officers were told that a man had fired shots at several people standing in front of an apartment following a fight. At least one bullet entered an apartment and went into a room occupied by several children. No one was injured.

Carter was charged with 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of assault on a female, one count of assault by pointing a gun and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He is being held in Durham County Jail without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencedurham county newsdurham policearrestDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
'We're depressed:' Art Institute students in limbo after Durham school's closure
Apex Police investigate serious crash that closes road
Grieving Raleigh mother creates Keepsake Boxes to help others who lost infants
Why your blood type could make you a mosquito magnet
Arrest made in robbery of disabled Durham couple
Hope Mills issues swim advisory over high bacteria levels in lake
I-95 N reopens in Cumberland Co. after truck damages overpass
Show More
Seymour Johnson airman dies from methane gas exposure in UAE, family says
These are the most 'high-risk' intersections in Wake Forest
Concerns grow over rabies for Wake County pet owners
Wake County computer technology links suspects to thousands of crimes
I-Team: In Clayton, heated debate about decaying neighborhood pool
More News