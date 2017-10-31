A Fayetteville man has been arrested following multiple robberies and police chase.Just after 7 on Monday night, officers were called to the Rite-Aid at 906 Bingham Drive after receiving reports of a robbery.Police said Justin Hyatt, 29, who was wearing a ski mask and a camouflage coat, entered the store with a handgun and pointed it at the clerk on duty, asking for money.The clerk and manager, who was also on duty, were able to hide behind a locked office while Hyatt attempted to open the register, police said.Hyatt then fled the business in a white colored minivan.Officers quickly located the vehicle in the area of Fisher Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop but they claim the suspect fled and a pursuit began.Hyatt crashed at the dead end of Amanda Circle and tried to flee on foot to a nearby wooded area.He was later located by detectives with the FPD's Robbery Unit along with officers from the Cross Creek Patrol District in a residence in the 6500 block of Sprucewood Drive.Hyatt was arrested and charged with attempted common law robbery.While reviewing additional investigations, detectives determined that Hyatt was also responsible for a robbery that occurred on Saturday at an ATM on Fisher Road.Hyatt was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.