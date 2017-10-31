Fayetteville police: Man robs Rite-Aid, leads police on chase

Justin Hyatt (Credit: Cumberland County Detention Center)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man has been arrested following multiple robberies and police chase.

Just after 7 on Monday night, officers were called to the Rite-Aid at 906 Bingham Drive after receiving reports of a robbery.

Police said Justin Hyatt, 29, who was wearing a ski mask and a camouflage coat, entered the store with a handgun and pointed it at the clerk on duty, asking for money.

The clerk and manager, who was also on duty, were able to hide behind a locked office while Hyatt attempted to open the register, police said.

Hyatt then fled the business in a white colored minivan.

Officers quickly located the vehicle in the area of Fisher Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop but they claim the suspect fled and a pursuit began.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hyatt crashed at the dead end of Amanda Circle and tried to flee on foot to a nearby wooded area.

He was later located by detectives with the FPD's Robbery Unit along with officers from the Cross Creek Patrol District in a residence in the 6500 block of Sprucewood Drive.

Hyatt was arrested and charged with attempted common law robbery.

While reviewing additional investigations, detectives determined that Hyatt was also responsible for a robbery that occurred on Saturday at an ATM on Fisher Road.

Hyatt was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayettevillerobberyrite aidFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Teacher and coach charged with sex crimes in Raleigh
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
One killed in crash along Morganton Road in Fayetteville
Triangle-area Halloween events and tonight's forecast
Suspect in violent crime spree captured after manhunt
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Show More
Woman confronts worker wearing blackface in Staples
McDonald's manager seriously injured in Durham robbery
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Reminder: Check sex offender registry before Halloween
Neighbors help put brakes on Cary-Morrisville road project
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos