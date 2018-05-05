Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, doesn't return

This is the Toys R Us logo on a store in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILKES-BARRE, PA --
Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man who asked a Toys "R" Us employee to watch his baby before walking out and never coming back.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kidder Street location in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Officers said the man walked in, asked an employee to watch his infant for a minute, and then left the store.

It's an action the horrified employees and parents.

"I can't believe someone can do that to their kids; their own kids," Shopper Vinay Kantheti told WNEP.

The child is in the custody of the Luzerne County Children and Youth.

Officials have not said if the baby is a boy or a girl.

Despite the man's actions, shoppers said at least the baby was left in a public place where someone would do the right thing.

"It's better for the kid because if not this place, they could've left the kid somewhere else," said Kantheti. "So that's obviously dangerous for the kid. I'm glad it is in safe hands now."
