Man bitten by rattlesnake while kayaking is in critical condition

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) --
ABC News 4 reported a South Carolina man is in critical condition after being bit by a rattlesnake Saturday morning.

Officials said a snake fell from a tree and bit a 28-year-old man twice as he was kayaking on the Edisto River with friends.

Even though paramedics arrived within 12 minutes, the victim's condition quickly deteriorated once taken to Colleton Medical Center for anti-venom.

He was flown by helicopter to The Medical University of South Carolina where he remains in critical condition.
