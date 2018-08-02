Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during early morning robbery

Police are investigating after a man robbed a Raleigh McDonald's Thursday morning. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are looking for the suspect who broke down a door and robbed a McDonald's early Thursday.

It happened at the location at Capital and Sumner Blvds. while two employees were inside.
They were able to slip out unharmed.

The restaurant is back open for business. It was closed early Thursday morning while police investigated.

At the time the robber busted through the door, the 24-hour location was only open for drive-thru customers.

The suspect did get away with an unknown amount of cash.

