Man charged after truck driver accidentally shot on I-40 in Johnston County

A truck driver was accidentally shot on I-40 in Johnston County. (WTVD)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
On Friday, a truck driver was accidentally shot on I-40 in Johnston County.

Colton Barefoot Kinsey of Benson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kinsey was target shooting without a proper backstop when the truck driver was shot.

Tighvon Small, who lives in a house next to the field where Kinsey was shooting, could not believe what had happened.

"I moved out here because it's peaceful. It's quiet. I didn't know that anybody even shoots out there because as far as I know, it's for cows and stuff," he said. "Besides the farm animals, cows and everything you don't hear a lot of shooting--not every day."

The driver of the truck was transported to WakeMed.

Deputies said the person is conscious and alert.
