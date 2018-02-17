Man charged in north Raleigh shooting

Raleigh Police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in north Raleigh Friday night.Tahvier Jamell Cambridge was arrested Saturday. He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane in the area of the Windsor Falls Apartments.A 15-year-old male victim was taken to WakeMed. His condition was not immediately known.The shooting remains under investigation.Cambridge has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.