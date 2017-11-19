Raleigh police said one man has been charged in the shooting at a restaurant that left three people injured early Sunday morning.Officers responded to a call just before 2 a.m. at the Red Bowl Asian Bistro located on Capital Boulevard.Authorities said that a fight broke out and shots were fired injuring three men.According to police, one victim was at the scene with a gunshot wound and was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.A second gunshot victim arrived at Duke Raleigh Hospital and a third gunshot victim drove himself to Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount. Both victims had non-life threatening injuries, officers said.According to police, guns were found at the scene.Cory Jevon Hunter, 24, has been charged with discharging a firearm.Police said a follow-up investigation is underway.Anyone who has any information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357