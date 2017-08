Deldrina Chambers

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the June murder of a woman east of Raeford.Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said Deldrina Chambers was shot June 8 in the area of Malloy St. near Braddy Rd. She died at the hospital a day later.Now, deputies have charged 21-year-old D'Angelo Cox with first-degree murder.He's being held in the Hoke County jail without bond.