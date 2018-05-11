RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A man has been charged with murder after a gunshot victim died weeks after the April 23 shooting on Green Road in Raleigh.
Stay on top of breaking news with the ABC11 breaking news app!
Raleigh Police upgraded the charges against Jeremy Matthew Hough, 34, following the death of Stanley Rodriguez Boyd, 33.
Hough was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The shooting happened at a home across the street from Brentwood Child Care Center at 2:40 p.m.
Hough is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.