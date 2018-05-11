Man charged with murder after victim dies in northeast Raleigh shooting

Jeremy Matthew Hough (Wake County Detention Center)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man has been charged with murder after a gunshot victim died weeks after the April 23 shooting on Green Road in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police upgraded the charges against Jeremy Matthew Hough, 34, following the death of Stanley Rodriguez Boyd, 33.

Northeast Raleigh shooting
Police are investigating a shooting on Green Road in Northeast Raleigh.


Hough was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened at a home across the street from Brentwood Child Care Center at 2:40 p.m.

Police are investigation a shooting on Green Road in Northeast Raleigh.



Hough is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
