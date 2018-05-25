Man critically injured in Alston Avenue shooting in Durham

Man shot on Alston Avenue in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday in the 800 block of South Alston Ave.

Durham officers were dispatched shortly before 3:45 p.m. An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim was shot at the head.

The man was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
