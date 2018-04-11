EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3211807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Stewart couldn't walk, talk, or do much on his own, but he was able to play baseball with the help of a "buddy" at the Miracle League

The biological parents of a 22-year-old man with disabilities who died last month are now facing murder charges in connection with his death.Related article:The new charges come about 20 years after 45-year-old David Raeford Tripp Jr. and 41-year-old Robyn Lynn Noffsinger served time for abusing their son, David,He suffered lifelong injuries after being abused at a young age and was not able to walk, talk, or do much on his own.Raleigh resident Lori Stuart adopted him when he was three years old after doctors said he would only make it to age five.David died in March.Now Tripp and Noffsinger are charged with murder in his death.They are being held on $1 million bond.