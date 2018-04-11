22-year-old man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder

(Credit: David Stuart GoFundMe)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The biological parents of a 22-year-old man with disabilities who died last month are now facing murder charges in connection with his death.

Related article: Wake County girl raises money for Miracle League after cousin's death

The new charges come about 20 years after 45-year-old David Raeford Tripp Jr. and 41-year-old Robyn Lynn Noffsinger served time for abusing their son, David, according to WWAY.

He suffered lifelong injuries after being abused at a young age and was not able to walk, talk, or do much on his own.

EMBED More News Videos

David Stewart couldn't walk, talk, or do much on his own, but he was able to play baseball with the help of a "buddy" at the Miracle League



Raleigh resident Lori Stuart adopted him when he was three years old after doctors said he would only make it to age five.

David died in March.

Now Tripp and Noffsinger are charged with murder in his death.

They are being held on $1 million bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusedeath penaltyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police: Man carjacked woman at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Boehner reverses on marijuana, announces he's joining cannabis company
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Police seeking information in death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines
Trooper: Man faces new charge in wrong-way death crash
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Paul Ryan won't run for re-election: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Show More
Raleigh man who attacked police served time for second-degree murder
3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Durham Co. creek
Boy dies from energy drink; SC proposes bill to limit caffeine for teens
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
More News