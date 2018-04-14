Man dies after being found shot in road in Lumberton

Police are investigating after a man was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound. (WTVD)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Lumberton police are investigating after a man was found lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound overnight.

Around 1:52 a.m., officers were flagged down by a resident who said there was a person lying in the middle of Roberts Avenue.

Officers drove to the location and found a man lying in the road near McPhail Road.

Police said it appears the man had been shot.

He was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

The name of the victim has not been released.
