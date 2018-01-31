Man fatally shot outside Fayetteville home

UPDATE: The property manager of North Ingleside Townhomes says a Fort Bragg soldier shot a man who pulled a gun on his wife while she was outside her townhome smoking a cigarette. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/8Lb10yTwnI — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 31, 2018

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday evening.The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Netherland Drive.The unidentified man was pronounced dead on scene.Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).