Man fatally shot outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Netherland Drive.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on scene.



Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fatal shootingrobberyfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh Police say body found Jan. 6 is that of missing woman
Woman stabbed to death at Durham park
Raleigh WWII vet, civil rights pioneer celebrates 100th birthday
Senator Tillis on train that crashed into garbage truck
4 tips for helping your parents age at home
Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel'
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
Man finds birth mother after 65 years through DNA test
Show More
CDC director resigns over financial conflicts
Fayetteville police: 17 catalytic converters stolen in 3 days
Deputies: Onslow County couple recorded sexual acts with children
Zebulon police officer injured after man rams into his patrol car
Trump warns of immigration peril, touts economy in SOTU
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
More Photos