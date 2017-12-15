A Seattle, Washington man who was tired of packages being stolen from his front porch, has come up with his own anti-theft device.
Jaireme Barrow calls it the Blank Box.
It's an empty box, made to look like a package, but it's rigged with fishing wire and a 12-gauge shotgun blank that goes off when the box is lifted.
From surveillance video it seems to work. Would be package thieves have been sent running by the loud bang.
A warning though if you're thinking about making your own device - If you rig a package like this, and it injures a thief, you could be held liable.
Police say your best bet is to file a police report and hand your surveillance video over to investigators.
package theftnational
