Man fed up with package thieves rigs box with shotgun blanks to stop them

A Seattle, Washington man who was tired of packages being stolen from his front porch, has come up with his own anti-theft device.

Jaireme Barrow calls it the Blank Box.

It's an empty box, made to look like a package, but it's rigged with fishing wire and a 12-gauge shotgun blank that goes off when the box is lifted.

From surveillance video it seems to work. Would be package thieves have been sent running by the loud bang.

A warning though if you're thinking about making your own device - If you rig a package like this, and it injures a thief, you could be held liable.

Police say your best bet is to file a police report and hand your surveillance video over to investigators.
