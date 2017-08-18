  • BREAKING NEWS Protesters, some armed, march through downtown Durham
  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Durham County sheriff's deputies blocking downtown streets, old courthouse closed due to possible protests

Man found fatally shot outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating after a man was found fatally shot outside a home early Friday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Around 8: 10 a.m., officers were called about a body in the 2800 block of Eldorado Road in the Holiday Park subdivision.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death. His name has not been released.

The incident is currently under investigation. Further details have not been released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
FayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Protesters, some armed, march through downtown Durham
NC Confederate re-enactors pepper-sprayed, man charged
Trump: Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped
HEAT ADVISORY! Hot, humid today with few storms later
US: 1 American killed in Spain vehicle attacks
Four arrested in statue vandalism appear in court
2nd body found in Harnett County investigation
Several wounded in Finland stabbing; 1 suspect shot
Show More
Multi-vehicle crashes close I-40/85 in Orange County
What major tech companies are doing on hate groups
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
Raleigh woman homeless after paying contractor $90K
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos