Man found fatally shot outside Fayetteville home

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating after a man was found fatally shot outside a home early Friday morning.Around 8: 10 a.m., officers were called about a body in the 2800 block of Eldorado Road in the Holiday Park subdivision.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death. His name has not been released.The incident is currently under investigation. Further details have not been released at this time.Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.