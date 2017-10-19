The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the yard of a home in the 12500 block of NC Highway 42.It's a Holly Springs mailing address, but the area is southwest of Fuquay-Varina - very close to the Harnett County/Wake County line.Deputies said they went to the home to do a welfare check and found the man's body behind the home.They're treating the case as a homicide, but didn't say how the man died.The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call (910) 893-9111.