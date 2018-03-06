Man gets 28 years for killing North Carolina bicyclist

Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr. (Credit: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC --
A man has been sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for beating a bicyclist to death in North Carolina last year.

Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in New Hanover County Superior Court; Pocknett was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Police said 58-year-old Gregory Gineman was beaten to death May 10 in Wilmington.

Investigators say Gineman and a friend were riding bikes when Gineman was nearly hit by Pocknett's SUV. Investigators say Gineman yelled at Pocknett, who then followed the bikers and then got out and beat Gineman.

An autopsy said Gineman suffered fractures to his face, ribs and spine.

Pocknett's 16-year-old son is also charged in the case and is to appear in court next week.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News