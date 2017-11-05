Man gets prison for sending strippers to neighbor's house

(shutterstock)

OMAHA, Nebraska (WTVD) --
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 45-year-old Douglas Goldsberry of Elkhorn was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court after pleading no contest in September to pandering.

Authorities say Goldsberry hired prostitutes to bare their breasts and strip on his neighbor's porch while he watched from his house.

The family with two small children reported that women had shown up as many as 75 times since 2013, exposing themselves and sometimes kicking the door and yelling for payment.

Goldsberry also has been indicted in federal court for possession of child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
