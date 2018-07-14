ARSON

Man in custody after allegedly starting small fire at Fayetteville hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police looking for man who allegedly started fire at hotel (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police were looking for a man who allegedly set a fire at WoodSpring Suites in Fayetteville Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 6820 Cliffdale Road location when police say the suspect put charcoal and lighter fluid on the counter, lit it on fire and walked away.

All occupants of the hotel were safely evacuated without injury and no one was displaced, officials said.


Anyone with additional information can call 910-483-TIPS or contact CrimeStoppers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hotelfirearsonFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARSON
10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson
Missing Asheville woman's car found in Wyoming engulfed in flames
Volunteer firefighter, fellow resident charged with arson in house fire
Police: Durham man fired flare gun at home during break-in
More arson
Top Stories
Suspect charged with murder after shooting of Knightdale man
Unresponsive 2-year-old pulled from Fayetteville pool dies
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
Duke gets rid of SAT essay, ACT writing score requirements
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Woman injured in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co.
Show More
Teen injured when motorcycle hits tractor in Moore Co.
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf
Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest
Durham Bulls fans break world record for largest gathering of people wearing sweatbands
More News