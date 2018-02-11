Man in wheelchair injured in Durham hit and run

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit and run that sent a man in a wheelchair to the hospital.

The crash happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwhether Drive.

Authorities say the victim was in a wheelchair when he was hit by a person driving a dark green Toyota or Lexus sedan.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening.

Anyone with information that can help assist the investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
