Man injured in Kinston officer involved shooting

Officials in Kinston say a man was injured in an officer involved shooting Saturday night.

Kinston Police say they responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 900 Towerhill Road when they encountered Anthony Hicks , 44. Officials cay during the encounter gunshots were fired and Hicks was struck.

Hick was transported to Vidant medical Center in Greenville where he is currently undergoing treatment. No police officers were hurt during the incident.

No other information was made available and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in.
