Truck driver jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after multi-car crash in New York City

(@bruzzernyc/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York --
Nine people were injured after a man driving a box truck struck several vehicles, got into a fire truck and assaulted a firefighter.

Police say 36-year-old Devon Brandon of Brooklyn was driving the truck in Hell's Kitchen just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

He then got out of his truck, and into a fire truck. The firefighter inside was injured.

Police took the truck driver into custody.

Brandon is charged with felony reckless endangerment, assaulting a firefighter, driving while impaired by drugs, possession of cocaine and marijuana and refusing to take a breath test.

He was admitted to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, according to officials.

Eight other people who were injured were taken to Roosevelt Hospital and Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brandon is currently on parole for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal sale of a firearm.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
